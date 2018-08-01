PDP has learnt more from its defeat than the APC - Saraki

news

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has learnt more from its defeat than the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Saraki said this in a statement which he issued to newsmen after he left the ruling party on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

The Senate President also alleged that some powerful people in President Buhari's government blocked all his efforts to make peace.

He also said that all governance principles required for peaceful running of the APC were deliberately violated and undermined.

He said “When we left the PDP to join the then nascent coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2014, we left in a quest for justice, equity and inclusion; the fundamental principles on which the PDP was originally built but which it had deviated from. We were attracted to the APC by its promise of change. We fought hard along with others and defeated the PDP.

“In retrospect, it is now evident that the PDP has learnt more from its defeat than the APC has learnt from its victory. The PDP that we return to is now a party that has learnt its lessons the hard way and have realized that no member of the party should be taken for granted; a party that has realized that inclusion, justice and equity are basic precondition for peace; a party that has realized that never again can the people of Nigeria be taken for granted.

ALSO READ: Read what Senate President said about APC after he dumped the party

“I am excited by the new efforts, which seeks to build the reborn PDP on the core principles of promoting democratic values; internal democracy; accountability; inclusion and national competitiveness; genuine commitment to restructuring and devolution of powers; and an abiding belief in zoning of political and elective offices as an inevitable strategy for managing our rich diversity as a people of one great indivisible nation called Nigeria.”

The Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha, in his reaction, said Saraki’s exit will not affect the party in anyway.