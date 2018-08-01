Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

PDP has learnt more from its defeat than the APC - Saraki

Saraki Senate President says PDP has learnt more from its defeat than the APC

Saraki said this in a statement which he issued to newsmen after he left the ruling party on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has learnt more from its defeat than the All Progressives Congress (APC). play

Nigerian Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(Twitter/Bukola Saraki )

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has learnt more from its defeat than the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Saraki said this in a statement which he issued to newsmen after he left the ruling party on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

The Senate President also alleged that some powerful people in President Buhari's government blocked all his efforts to make peace.

He also said that all governance principles required for peaceful running of the APC were deliberately violated and undermined.

He said “When we left the PDP to join the then nascent coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2014, we left in a quest for justice, equity and inclusion; the fundamental principles on which the PDP was originally built but which it had deviated from. We were attracted to the APC by its promise of change. We fought hard along with others and defeated the PDP.

“In retrospect, it is now evident that the PDP has learnt more from its defeat than the APC has learnt from its victory. The PDP that we return to is now a party that has learnt its lessons the hard way and have realized that no member of the party should be taken for granted; a party that has realized that inclusion, justice and equity are basic precondition for peace; a party that has realized that never again can the people of Nigeria be taken for granted.

ALSO READ: Read what Senate President said about APC after he dumped the party

“I am excited by the new efforts, which seeks to build the reborn PDP on the core principles of promoting democratic values; internal democracy; accountability; inclusion and national competitiveness; genuine commitment to restructuring and devolution of powers; and an abiding belief in zoning of political and elective offices as an inevitable strategy for managing our rich diversity as a people of one great indivisible nation called Nigeria.”

The Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha, in his reaction, said Saraki’s exit will not affect the party in anyway.

Also, speaking on the Senate President’s defection, the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Itse Sagay blamed Saraki for the problems in the APC.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Mass Defection God has removed stones from our rice – Lai Mohammed tells...bullet
2 In Lagos Fuel tanker explodes, affects Ecobank buildingbullet
3 In Imo Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere has been impeachedbullet

Related Articles

Saraki Senate President's decision to leave will not affect APC – Okorocha
Saraki Senate President says Buhari’s anti-corruption war is being used to silence dissenting voices
PDP Party welcomes Saraki, AbdulFatah, Ibeto
Sauya sheka Saraki, Gwamnan jihar Kwara Abdulfatah Ahmed da Bolaji Abdullahi sun fita daga APC
Bolaji Abdullahi I have not resigned from APC — Spokesman
Saraki 5 Reasons why the Senate President dumped APC for PDP
Saraki Senate President is the cause of APC’s problems – Itse Sagay

Local

Senate President Bukola Saraki has hailed the efforts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo for making efforts to broker peace in the party.
Saraki Senate President hails Oshiomhole, Osinbajo after dumping APC
The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Itse Sagay has said that Senate President Bukola Saraki has been the cause of the problems in the All Progressives Congress (APC) since 2015.
Saraki Senate President is the cause of APC’s problems – Itse Sagay
Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo has said that the decision of Dr Bukola Saraki,President of the Senate, to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not in anyway affect the party electoral victory in 2019 general elections.
Saraki Senate President's decision to leave will not affect APC – Okorocha
The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has alleged that President Buhari’s anti-corruption war is being used as a weapon to silence any form of dissent.
Saraki Senate President says Buhari’s anti-corruption war is being used to silence dissenting voices