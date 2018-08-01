Saraki has been the cause of APC’s problem - Itse Sagay

news

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Itse Sagay has said that Senate President Bukola Saraki has been the cause of the problems in the All Progressives Congress (APC) since 2015.

Sagay said this while reacting to reports of the Senate President’s resignation from the ruling party.

The Senate President, on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, announced his departure from the APC on Twitter.

According to Saraki, he had to leave because all the governance principles required for peaceful running of the ruling party were deliberately violated and undermined.

Bad blood

Speaking further on the Senate President’s defection, Sagay described his exit as the last bad blood in the APC that has been flushed away.

According to The Independent, he said that the ruling party will be stronger and better as a result of Saraki’s resignation.

“It is a cleansing process. To me, with Saraki’s exit, the last bad blood in the APC has been flushed out. So, the APC is strengthened and is not going to be pulled down.

“This man right from the beginning was the source of all the problems of APC. The way he got into the presidency of the senate by subterfuge, by selling off APC’s deputy senate presidency position in senate and then forming alliance with the opposition PDP to torture the government of his own party and betray them left, right and centre.

“He has been a terrible millstone on the neck of APC. So, with his exit, APC will be lighter, stronger and better positioned and be free from internal enemy.”

Meanwhile, Saraki, in his statement which he issued after he dumped the ruling party, took a swipe at President Buhari’s war against corruption.