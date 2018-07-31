news

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has revealed that all governance principles required for peaceful running of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were deliberately violated and undermined.

He said “All governance principles which were required for a healthy functioning of the party and the government were deliberately violated or undermined. And all entreaties for justice, equity and fairness as basic precondition for peace and unity, not only within the party, but also the country at large, were simply ignored, or employed as additional pretext for further exclusion.”

Saraki made this known in a statement which he issued to newsmen after he left the ruling party.

The Senate President, on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, announced his resignation from the APC on Twitter.

Powerful people in Buhari's govt blocked us

The Senate President, in his statement, also alleged that powerful people in President Buhari’s government blocked all his efforts to make peace.

He said "Opportunities to seek redress and correct these anomalies were deliberately blocked as a government-within-a-government had formed an impregnable wall and left in the cold, everyone else who was not recognized as “one of us”. This is why my people, like all self-respecting people would do, decided to seek accommodation elsewhere.

“The experience of my people and associates in the past three years is that they have suffered alienation and have been treated as outsiders in their own party. Thus, many have become disaffected and disenchanted.”

Saraki also said that he is moving to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to start a new journey.