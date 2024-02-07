Oyo Govt identifies 3 persons for prosecution 3 weeks after Ibadan explosion

According to the report, three ‘persons of interest’ have been identified in connection with the cause of the explosion.

The report, which comprises findings of the Medical, Security and Engineering Teams, stated that the identified persons would face the full wrath of the law.

While addressing journalists after the presentation of the report, the Special Adviser on Security to the Governor, Fatai Owoseni, said the explosion was caused by an electric spark.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Seyi Makinde, had earlier claimed the explosion was caused by explosive devices stored in one of the houses in the area.

Owoseni disclosed, “Three persons of interest have been identified in connection with the cause of the unfortunate incident, and they will face prosecution based on the investigation carried out.”

He explained that the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) in one of the houses affected by the explosion revealed how the incident happened.

He said, “The character of the explosive is known as ‘Water Gel Type Based Explosive’ and the explosion was triggered by an electric spark. The government will check on the immigration status of all the people of interest since a majority of them are from Mali. The street where the incident happened was Aderinola Street and not Dejo Oyelese Street, as earlier reported. The epicentre of the tragedy is No8A and No8B.

“We have been able to report that the swiftness with which security was deployed to the epicentre had so far successfully made the state fully secure the environment. And with the security that was provided, the state has also been able to prevent untoward happenings, especially opportunistic crimes that hoodlums always take advantage of such situations to carry out. We would recall that an emergency centre was put in place by the governor and was located at the premises of the state Housing Corporation, Ibadan.”

He disclosed that data on fatalities and properties affected by the unfortunate incident have been collated by the Emergency Operation Centre.

Based on the information gathered by the centre, he said a total of 335 persons were affected by the incident.

According to him, as of 6 pm on Friday, February 3, information collated on the incident showed that 16 companies or business operators, churches, mosques, three schools and the University College Hospital were affected.