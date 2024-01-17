Makinde links Ibadan explosion to explosive devices stored in a house by illegal miners

The impact of the explosion, which threw the whole of Ibadan into a panic mode destroyed many properties including vehicles parked on the streets as residents and the police could not immediately explain what caused the blast.

According to ThePunch, no fewer than 10 persons were feared killed while 15 others were hospitalised.

The impact of the blast was felt city-wide as it affected a section of the Governor’s Office, the residence of the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige, the Oyo State House of Assembly, and residences in Akobo, Sango, Bodija, Apete, New Garage, Eleyele, Sango and many other communities in the heart of Ibadan.

However, Governor Makinde during his visit to the scene of the explosion assured the people of the state that anyone found culpable would be brought to book.

Following his visit to the scene of the incident, the governor while providing updates about the incident via his Twitter handle said, “Preliminary investigations by the security agencies revealed that illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija had stored explosive devices there which caused the blast. The investigations are ongoing. All those found culpable for this will be brought to book.”

Makinde said the “Unfortunate incident resulted in death and injury to residents in the vicinity,” adding that first responders and all relevant agencies within Oyo State have been deployed to the area “To carry out comprehensive search and rescue operations.”

The governor disclosed that two people have been confirmed dead, while 77 persons sustained injuries.

“In total, we have 77 injured victims so far, most of whom were treated and discharged and 2 fatalities. May their souls rest in peace and may God give their loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Makinde said.

He said he has directed that the medical bills of all victims be covered by the government.

“We will also be providing temporary accommodation for those whose houses were affected and ensuring that they are supported to rebuild their lives.

