Oyo Govt claims to feed Bodija victims ₦20m weekly, denies abandonment rumour

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner said the state government has been spending between ₦15m and ₦20m weekly on accommodating and feeding the victims since January 16.

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, debunked the report of abandonment in a statement he issued on Monday in Ibadan.

The commissioner said the state government had been spending between ₦15 million and ₦20 million weekly on accommodating and feeding the victims since January 16 when the explosion occurred.

Describing the rumour as not only unfair and unnecessary but wicked, Oyelade said the government had picked up a medical bill of over ₦17 million, while those still in hospitals were being actively catered for.

“As we speak, the government has spent over ₦160 million on accommodation and feeding alone for the victims who were immediately accommodated at hotels, and the 38 of them still residing in different hotels,” he said.

The commissioner also revealed that ₦2 million was being released weekly to security operatives to protect the property left behind by the victims. On the report that some victims were ejected from their hotels, the commissioner said, “Nothing can be farther from the truth.

“One of the hotels at Idi-Ape informed their occupants they would like to fumigate their premises, and the government took it upon itself to immediately arrange transportation for the victims to be accommodated in another hotel at Jericho, together with members of their families.

“Government does not think making an issue of fumigating a facility is the correct thing to do because such exercise is routine and the prerogative of the hotel owners.”

Oyelade, however, said the government was humbled by the gratitude and understanding shown by the victims and the populace alike. According to him, all have come to see the genuineness of the government in spending millions of naira to protect the property left behind by the victims.

