Bola Tinubu, a presidential aspirant in the 2023 election on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, informed the 5,000 people gathered for his 70th birthday celebration that about 60 people were killed by bandits on Tuesday.
Over 60 people killed in Abuja-Kaduna train attack, says Tinubu
Pulse earlier reported that Tinubu cancelled his Birthday Colloquium to honour the victims of Kaduna train attack.
In his closing remark, Tinubu said: “Its very sad indeed that over 60 people and many more were killed and burned on the train between Kaduna and Abuja”.
Gunmen attacked a train travelling from the Nigerian capital, Abuja, to the city of Kaduna, in an “unprecedented” act of violence.
The attackers used explosives to blow up the rail track before opening fire.
Train staff and security personnel were among those killed. Many others were injured and there were fears that an unknown number had been abducted.
According to reports, the CEO of Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Hassan, is feared kidnapped, as he was last seen boarding the attacked tran and has been unreachable since the incidence.
