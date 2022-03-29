Over 60 people killed in Abuja-Kaduna train attack, says Tinubu

Pulse earlier reported that Tinubu cancelled his Birthday Colloquium to honour the victims of Kaduna train attack.

In his closing remark, Tinubu said: “Its very sad indeed that over 60 people and many more were killed and burned on the train between Kaduna and Abuja”.

Gunmen attacked a train travelling from the Nigerian capital, Abuja, to the city of Kaduna, in an “unprecedented” act of violence.

The attackers used explosives to blow up the rail track before opening fire.

Train staff and security personnel were among those killed. Many others were injured and there were fears that an unknown number had been abducted.