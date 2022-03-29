RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Over 60 people killed in Abuja-Kaduna train attack, says Tinubu

Authors:

Ima Elijah

“Its very sad indeed that over 60 people and many more were killed and burned on the train between Kaduna and Abuja”

Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, a presidential aspirant in the 2023 election on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, informed the 5,000 people gathered for his 70th birthday celebration that about 60 people were killed by bandits on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

Pulse earlier reported that Tinubu cancelled his Birthday Colloquium to honour the victims of Kaduna train attack.

In his closing remark, Tinubu said: “Its very sad indeed that over 60 people and many more were killed and burned on the train between Kaduna and Abuja”.

Gunmen attacked a train travelling from the Nigerian capital, Abuja, to the city of Kaduna, in an “unprecedented” act of violence.

The attackers used explosives to blow up the rail track before opening fire.

Train staff and security personnel were among those killed. Many others were injured and there were fears that an unknown number had been abducted.

According to reports, the CEO of Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Hassan, is feared kidnapped, as he was last seen boarding the attacked tran and has been unreachable since the incidence.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari orders manhunt for terrorists behind Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Buhari orders manhunt for terrorists behind Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Over 60 people killed in Abuja-Kaduna train attack, says Tinubu

Over 60 people killed in Abuja-Kaduna train attack, says Tinubu

Bank of Agriculture boss feared abducted during attack on Abuja-Kaduna train

Bank of Agriculture boss feared abducted during attack on Abuja-Kaduna train

Buhari meets with Service Chiefs over Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Buhari meets with Service Chiefs over Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Bill seeking to regulate tech startups in Nigeria passes second reading at Senate

Bill seeking to regulate tech startups in Nigeria passes second reading at Senate

Tinubu cancels birthday colloquium over Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Tinubu cancels birthday colloquium over Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso dumps PDP

Former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso dumps PDP

IGP and Defence Chief visit site of Abuja-Kaduna train attack

IGP and Defence Chief visit site of Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Nigerians mourn as scores die in Abuja-Kaduna railway attack

Nigerians mourn as scores die in Abuja-Kaduna railway attack

Trending

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes. [Twitter:Punch]

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence.

MultiChoice increases prices of GOtv and DStv packages

MultiChoice increases prices of DStv and GOtv packages

U.S. sanctions 6 Nigerians for supporting Boko Haram; see full list

Boko Haram terrorists