Bank of Agriculture boss feared abducted during attack on Abuja-Kaduna train

He was last seen boarding the Kaduna-bound train that was attacked on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Pulse had earlier reported how gunmen attacked the train which was passing through Dutse village in Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) just a few kilometres from the Rigasa train station, which is the last transit point of the train.

The gunmen were said to have blown up the rail track after which they launched an attack on the passengers.

Following the incident, a picture of Hassan was reportedly circulated on social media platforms.

The caption accompanying the image reads: “Alwan Hassan has been kidnapped at Kaduna Train Crisis…We solicit for your prayers.”

Speaking to newsmen on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, an official of BOA’s corporate communications department said Hassan has been unreachable since the incident happened.

“We are not so sure if he has been kidnapped. Yes, he was on that train. But we have not heard anything from him,” the official told reporters.