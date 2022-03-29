RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bank of Agriculture boss feared abducted during attack on Abuja-Kaduna train

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Hassan has been unreachable since the incident happened.

Alwan Hassan
Alwan Hassan

Alwan Hassan, the acting managing director/chief executive officer of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), has been reportedly unreachable since the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train.

Recommended articles

He was last seen boarding the Kaduna-bound train that was attacked on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Pulse had earlier reported how gunmen attacked the train which was passing through Dutse village in Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) just a few kilometres from the Rigasa train station, which is the last transit point of the train.

The gunmen were said to have blown up the rail track after which they launched an attack on the passengers.

Following the incident, a picture of Hassan was reportedly circulated on social media platforms.

The caption accompanying the image reads: “Alwan Hassan has been kidnapped at Kaduna Train Crisis…We solicit for your prayers.

Speaking to newsmen on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, an official of BOA’s corporate communications department said Hassan has been unreachable since the incident happened.

We are not so sure if he has been kidnapped. Yes, he was on that train. But we have not heard anything from him,” the official told reporters.

Although the official death toll is yet to be determined, reports claim that several passengers were killed in the attack.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari orders manhunt for terrorists behind Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Buhari orders manhunt for terrorists behind Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Over 60 people killed in Abuja-Kaduna train attack, says Tinubu

Over 60 people killed in Abuja-Kaduna train attack, says Tinubu

Bank of Agriculture boss feared abducted during attack on Abuja-Kaduna train

Bank of Agriculture boss feared abducted during attack on Abuja-Kaduna train

Buhari meets with Service Chiefs over Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Buhari meets with Service Chiefs over Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Bill seeking to regulate tech startups in Nigeria passes second reading at Senate

Bill seeking to regulate tech startups in Nigeria passes second reading at Senate

Tinubu cancels birthday colloquium over Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Tinubu cancels birthday colloquium over Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso dumps PDP

Former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso dumps PDP

IGP and Defence Chief visit site of Abuja-Kaduna train attack

IGP and Defence Chief visit site of Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Nigerians mourn as scores die in Abuja-Kaduna railway attack

Nigerians mourn as scores die in Abuja-Kaduna railway attack

Trending

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes. [Twitter:Punch]

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence.

MultiChoice increases prices of GOtv and DStv packages

MultiChoice increases prices of DStv and GOtv packages

U.S. sanctions 6 Nigerians for supporting Boko Haram; see full list

Boko Haram terrorists