Tinubu cancels birthday colloquium over Abuja-Kaduna train attack

The 13th Colloquium scheduled to hold on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, was cancelled in respect of victims of the train attack by terrorists on Abuja – Kaduna railway on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Although the number of casualties remains inconclusive at the time of filing this report, the attack is believed to have claimed the lives of several passengers.

However, some victims of the attack narrowly escaped death, including a Former Deputy Governor of Zamfara state, Mr. Ibrahim Wakkala.

Tinubu told the audience at the event: “This event should not be holding. I hereby cancel this Colloquium due to the incident of Kaduna. I urge you all to pray that Nigeria win this war against evil”.