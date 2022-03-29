RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu cancels birthday colloquium over Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Authors:

Ima Elijah

He asked attendees to go home and pray for the victims adding that celebrations can’t be going on in the midst of a national tragedy.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has cancelled a colloquium organised to celebrate his 70th birthday.

Recommended articles

The 13th Colloquium scheduled to hold on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, was cancelled in respect of victims of the train attack by terrorists on Abuja – Kaduna railway on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Although the number of casualties remains inconclusive at the time of filing this report, the attack is believed to have claimed the lives of several passengers.

However, some victims of the attack narrowly escaped death, including a Former Deputy Governor of Zamfara state, Mr. Ibrahim Wakkala.

Tinubu told the audience at the event: “This event should not be holding. I hereby cancel this Colloquium due to the incident of Kaduna. I urge you all to pray that Nigeria win this war against evil”.

He asked attendees to go home and pray for the victims adding that celebrations can’t be going on in the midst of a national tragedy.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari meets with Service Chiefs over Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Buhari meets with Service Chiefs over Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Bill seeking to regulate tech startups in Nigeria passes second reading at Senate

Bill seeking to regulate tech startups in Nigeria passes second reading at Senate

Tinubu cancels birthday colloquium over Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Tinubu cancels birthday colloquium over Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso dumps PDP

Former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso dumps PDP

IGP and Defence Chief visit site of Abuja-Kaduna train attack

IGP and Defence Chief visit site of Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Nigerians mourn as scores die in Abuja-Kaduna railway attack

Nigerians mourn as scores die in Abuja-Kaduna railway attack

APC Convention: Why I stepped down for Adamu- Mustapha

APC Convention: Why I stepped down for Adamu- Mustapha

Former Zamfara Deputy Governor shot in Kaduna train attack

Former Zamfara Deputy Governor shot in Kaduna train attack

Train attack: El-Rufai to pay victims’ medical bills; trapped passengers evacuated

Train attack: El-Rufai to pay victims’ medical bills; trapped passengers evacuated

Trending

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes. [Twitter:Punch]

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence.

MultiChoice increases prices of GOtv and DStv packages

MultiChoice increases prices of DStv and GOtv packages

U.S. sanctions 6 Nigerians for supporting Boko Haram; see full list

Boko Haram terrorists