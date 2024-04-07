Otti, Soludo, others present as Sanwo-Olu marries off daughter in Lagos

The white wedding, officiated by the Anglican Bishop of Lagos, Rt. Revd. Ifedola Okupevim came a week after the couple tied the knot at a traditional wedding.

The event was well-attended by dignitaries from all walks of life, including political leaders and the business community.

Among those who graced the event were Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; Governor Alex Otti of Abia State; Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State; and Senator Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

Others include Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, Sanwo-Olu's predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, among others.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) page on Sunday, Uzodimma extended heartfelt congratulations to the Lagos State Governor, his wife, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, and the newly wedded couple.