Otti, Soludo, others present as Sanwo-Olu marries off daughter in Lagos
Sanwo-Olu gave out his daughter's hand in marriage to her heartthrob, Johnson, in Lagos on Saturday.
The white wedding, officiated by the Anglican Bishop of Lagos, Rt. Revd. Ifedola Okupevim came a week after the couple tied the knot at a traditional wedding.
The event was well-attended by dignitaries from all walks of life, including political leaders and the business community.
Among those who graced the event were Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; Governor Alex Otti of Abia State; Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State; and Senator Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.
Others include Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, Sanwo-Olu's predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, among others.
Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) page on Sunday, Uzodimma extended heartfelt congratulations to the Lagos State Governor, his wife, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, and the newly wedded couple.
"May the love between Modupe and Oladele be a source of strength, guiding them through life's journey with grace and abundance of blessings of a union," the Imo Governor's post partly read.
