Vice President Osinbajo was a traffic reporter on live radio this week

The Products Exhibition Event took place at the Eagles Square in Abuja on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 and the vice president was test-driving Nigeria's first locally assembled electric car.

Speaking to journalists shortly after a tour of the exhibition stands, and a ride in the electric car, Osinbajo said “it was a very good drive, fantastic. It just shows what is possible. I am glad to see that this is an assembled-in-Nigeria electric car.

Pulse Nigeria

"You can literally charge it anywhere. I think it is a very fantastic innovation; fantastic product, and I can tell because I just drove it.”

Right after the exhibition, the vice president also visited the Federal Road Safety Corps’ (FRSC) headquarters where he inaugurated the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM.

Thereafter, the vice president featured on the radio station’s traffic report programme where he gave live traffic updates across the country, particularly from areas in and around the FCT, Jos and Lagos.

He was funny and jovial about it.

“Good afternoon wherever you are in this great country, this is Yemi Osinbajo, your always ready, always accurate traffic reporter, updating you on the traffic situation across the nation.

“So, let’s go to the FCT. As of a few minutes ago, the Keffi-Abuja inward section, traffic from Nyanya under bridge to Kugbo, towards the city centre, is slightly free flowing, no impediments reported.

“Umaru Musa Yar’adua way, the situation report shows that there is free flow of traffic on both sections of the expressway. Kubwa-Katampe, Wuse-Berger, traffic services unit reports affirm that there is seamless traffic flow with moderate movement of vehicles," he said.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Products Exhibition Event which took place at the Eagles Square in Abuja on Tuesday, June, 15, 2021 (Tolani Alli) Pulse Nigeria

More traffic updates from the vice president on the day are as follows:

“Traffic update along Lagos-Ibadan expressway as at 11:45 am did say that the inward corridor and section of the expressway is experiencing very slow but moving traffic from the stretch of lotto to NASFAT, Chinese company around Magboro, Punch-Arepo inward, Warewa, due to high influx of vehicles and the narrowed lane around the construction area.

"The sharp bend coupled with picking and dropping of passengers, all that is causing some slow movement around that area.

“Traffic from Plateau State from about 12 mid-day. General traffic within Jos-Bukuru metropolis is free flowing. Jos-Hawan Kibo, motorists are admonished to be mindful of hills and steep bends around Hawan Kibo.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the FRSC headquarters on June 15, 2021 (Tolani Alli) Pulse Nigeria

“Also, Jos-Bukuru-Vom is experiencing free flow of traffic while motorists are advised to be careful around Ganaruwa hill.

"Jos metropolis, road users navigating inwards Polo-Gada Biu through the metropolis should be mindful of heavy duty vehicles and drive with extreme care. At Hill station roundabout to Polo roundabout axis is a sloppy terrain.

“So, the general conclusion is that road users are enjoined to obey traffic rules, avoid dangerous driving and use the roads as responsibly as possible.