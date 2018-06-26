Pulse.ng logo
Osinbajo says perpetrators of Plateau killings won't go unpunished

He said perpetrators of the heinous crime would not only be arrested but be made to face justice.

  • Published:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday, visited Plateau  following attacks that left scores of people dead.

It would be recalled that within the last two days over 80 persons were killed in the state from attacks on nine communities.

Osnibajo, who was in the state to assess the situation and interact with leaders in the state, said perpetrators of the heinous crime would not only be arrested but be made to face justice.

He said that Special Forces have been deployed to restore peace in the state.

"The Inspector General of Police has deployed more personnel to Plateau and the Chief of Defence Staff has announced this morning that Special Forces will be deployed to Plateau.

"The Special Forces would complement the Operation Safe Haven’s effort that has been keeping peace in the state," he said.

The vice president expressed sadness over the development.

"The president has said in his statement that whatever it takes, those that committed the heinous crime will not only be arrested but made to publicly face justice," he said.

He said that the Federal Government was taken aback because in the last three years, Plateau had become an example of how to restore peace.

Osibanjo urged all leaders to show restraint in what they say and do.

According to him, the leaders should avoid things that would create situations that would be beyond control.

Gov Simon Lalong, in an address, condoled with the families of those who lost loved ones and property.

Lalong said that he was particularly sad with the development because when he came on board, the Beroms and Fulanis signed a pact and made some recommendations on how to stay and live together.

According to him, some of the recommendations are being worked on to be passed into law.

He thanked the Federal Government for the prompt intervention and expressed optimism that the Federal Government would help the state to restore peace in the state.

