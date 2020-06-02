In a congratulatory message made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, Osinbajo thanked God for Ogundipe’s life. and prayed Him to grant the vice chancellor more grace.

”Dolapo and I, congratulate you heartily on your 60th birthday anniversary.

”We bless the name of the Lord for his great favour and mercy over your life in the past years. God is truly worthy of praise.

”As we celebrate with you and your family and friends as you attain this milestone, we pray that as your days are, so shall your strength, wisdom and favour with God be, in Jesus name,” Osinbajo prayed.

Similarly, Sanwo-Olu congratulated the vice chancellor, saying that he (Ogundipe) belonged to the privileged class of ‘Nigeria’s Independence’ children.

”You were born in the same year the country emerged as an independent nation, bearing the hopes and aspirations of the African continent and the entire black race.

”By your towering and exceptional achievement as a foremost man of God, scholar, administrator and patriot, you stand tall today.

”I have followed closely your transformational strides at Unilag, which happens to be my alma mater.

‘’Under your watch, the institution entered the 2020 Times Higher Education Ranking of the best 1000 universities in the world, for the first time,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor said that the vice chancellor had registered his footprints on the sands of time, by his achievements.

“I am proud of the work you are doing, and grateful that the Almighty God has spared your life to see this Diamond Jubilee,” he said.

The governor prayed God to continue to grant Ogundipe grace and wisdom to take the university to greater heights.

”On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, and myself, I congratulate you and the entire Ogundipe family on this milestone, and wish you many more glorious years,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Also in a congratulatory message, the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) wished Ogundipe more years of experience and diligence.

”The association rejoices with the vice chancellor. We believe he is 20 years old, plus 40 years of experience. We look forward to another 40 years, when we will come back to celebrate him.

”We wish him the very best in office as he continues to pilot the affairs of the Great Akokites,” ASUU National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said.

NAN reports that Ogundipe clocked 60 years on Sunday.