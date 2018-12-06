Pulse.ng logo
OSCOTECH, Esa-Oke staff kidnappers contact victims families for ransom

The kidnappers were said to be demanding for ransom before the victims could regain their freedom.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Photo for illustrative purposes only play

Photo for illustrative purposes only

(Channels TV)

Suspected kidnappers of  eight staffers  of the Osun College of Technology (OSCOTECH), Esa-Oke, Osun, kidnapped on Tuesday have contacted the families of the remaining four victims.

A family member of one of the victims, who pleaded anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a chat on the social media said  that she was already in touch with the kidnappers.

“I am now on negotiation with the kidnappers, but they are insisting on N2 million.

“She said the kidnappers alleged that they  had  moved their victims to Benin. Our God is everywhere and He will settle the ransom for us in Jesus name.

“We really appreciate everyone for being there, sirs and mas. Let’s not relent yet.”

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Osun  Police Command, Mrs Folashade Odoro, had earlier confirmed to NAN in Osogbo that four of the eight kidnapped staff members of OSCOTECH, had regained their freedom on Wednesday.

Odoro, however, declined to give further details relating to their freedom, but said police operatives were still working toward the release of the remaining four.

NAN had earlier reported that suspected gunmen on Tuesday kidnapped eight staff of the college and also killed one of them that tried to escape.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Adewale Oyekanmi, told NAN on Wednesday that the staff members were attacked and kidnapped around 4:30p.m after the close of work on Tuesday.

Oyekanmi said the gunmen blocked the Esa-Oke Road leading to the college campus, stopped the vehicles of the staff and abducted them.

One of the staff was shot and killed inside his car when he was trying to escape from  the gunmen.

“The police, DSS and men of the OPC are helping in combing the bushes to see if they can rescue the kidnapped staff,” he told NAN. 

