A police sergeant, Taiwo Orisadare, has been accused of stabbing at least nine people during a confrontation at a nightclub in Akure, Ondo State on Friday, September 13, 2019.

The confrontation kicked off after the officer, attached to the Area Commander's office, Akure, allegedly harassed the victims at a popular club in Alagbaka GRA, according to a report by The Punch.

Orisadare, reported to have been drunk at the time of the incident, inflicted varying degrees of injuries on the victims.

"He wouldn't just listen to those trying to tell him to take things easy.

"It got to a point that things went awry as he started attacking everyone he could lay his hands on.

"In total, he stabbed nine people before he was overpowered," an eyewitness said.

The spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph, said investigations has commenced into the brawl and that the officer, also injured, will be punished if found guilty.

"All those involved in the brawl are already in hospital receiving treatment.

"But if at the end of the day we find our man culpable, we will deal with him, because we don't tolerate indiscipline in this command," he told The Punch.

No lives were lost but some of the victims are reported to be in critical conditions.