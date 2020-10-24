Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has relaxed a curfew he imposed on Thursday, October 22.

The 48-hour curfew which elapses at dusk today, will now morph into a 6pm to 8am restriction.

The curfew was imposed in the wake of the #EndSARS protests across the country.

The governor had said the curfew had become necessary because hoodlums had hijacked the peaceful, nationwide protests staged to demand for holistic police reforms.

"This morning, I received a comprehensive briefing from the three service commanders on the security situation across Delta State.

"Having analyzed the situation critically, I thank all Deltans, particularly our youth, for complying with the curfew that was imposed two days ago. At this time, the current 48-hour curfew will expire by 6pm later today," Okowa said in a statement.

"However, from this evening, the curfew will be in effect between 6pm and 8am till further notice. From tomorrow, Sunday, October 25, everyone will be free to move around and go about their activities during the day.

"I urge all the citizens and residents of our great state, Delta, to please remain calm, vigilant and law-abiding at all times.

"Thank you all for your cooperation," the governor added.