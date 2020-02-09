Okowa’s felicitation was conveyed in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika and made available to newsmen in Asaba.

He extolled Fayemi for his tremendous contributions and outstanding accomplishments in the service of his state and country.

Okowa noted that Fayemi, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain was an accomplished politician.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa (PM News)

”He was first elected Governor of Ekiti State in 2010 and lost re-election bid in 2014 and became the Minister of Solid Minerals Development from 2015 to 2018 until he was re-elected as Governor of Ekiti State.

“In May, 2019, he was elected Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum,” he said.

Okowa said that as a former minister, Fayemi contributed significantly to the growth of revenue from exports in the Mining sector from 2016 to 2017, contributing seven per cent to Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

According to him, the sterling contributions of Fayemi to the promotion of democratic development, peace-building and human security in Nigeria are legendary and worthy of commendation.

“Your impressive political and developmental achievements in office have placed your name on the sands of time as a leader worthy of commendation.

“The people of Ekiti State can attest to your doggedness, commitment and steadfastness in state craftsmanship as exemplified in the modest achievements through the implementation of your well-articulated social-welfarist blueprint known as the Eight-Point Agenda.

“In the contemporary politics of Nigeria, Kayode Fayemi has become a household name as an emerging nationalist and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate a gentleman of honour and an outstanding personality.

“A leading light of this generation, a consummate politician of our time and a courageous democrat on his 55th birth anniversary,” he said.

Okowa thanked the Almighty God for his life which had been marked by outstanding accomplishments and enduring fulfilments.