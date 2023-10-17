Oby Ezekwesili slams National Assembly over lavish SUVs purchase

Ezekwesili’s remarks were sparked by revelations that lawmakers had acquired 109 brand-new 2023 model Toyota Land Cruisers for senators and 360 Toyota Prados for House of Representatives members, costing over ₦100 million each.

Expressing her outrage on social media, Ezekwesili criticised the move as "insensitive" and "ludicrous."

In a strongly-worded tweet, she exclaimed, "You all had the audacity to spend scarce public resources on luxury cars at a time majority of their citizens cannot feed, transport themselves, pay school fees, and hospital bills due to the cost of living crisis?"

Ezekwesili continued her scolding, asserting that the lavish purchase showcased the lawmakers' detachment from the struggles faced by ordinary Nigerians. "At this stage, it is evident you want to continue with your serial bad behavior," she wrote, addressing the members of the National Assembly.

"Since not even one of you fellows in the National Assembly saw the heartlessness of that decision to buy 360 new Toyota SUVs for yourselves amidst this severe economic distress faced by the citizens and the country, please know that you all are the biggest threat to our Democracy."