Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra, has expressed satisfaction with the standard and pace of work on the Second Niger Bridge in the state.

Obiano made his feelings known when he embarked on an inspection visit to the site in Onitsha on Tuesday.

The governor, who was visibly happy with the extent of work done so far, said he was confident that the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari would deliver on the job as scheduled.

He noted that the bridge, when completed, would not only boost the economic activities of the South-East and South-South but that of the whole country.

“I have no choice than to praise president Muhammadu Buhari for his determination in the implementation of other federal government projects in the state and other states in the region,” he said.

The Project Director, Julius Berger Construction Company, Mr Fredrick Wieser, explained that the construction would be in three phases.

Wieser noted that the federal government has already made advance payment of 15 per cent which amounted to N30 billion as mobilisation fee.

According to him, the bridge will be 1.6 km, while the access road from Asaba axis will be 3.3 km and 7km from Anambra respectively.

“Right now, we are doing foundation work in the river which will be 50 metres deep.

“The pilling work in the river will be 15 metres above water level to allow free flow of ships,’’ he said.

He, however, pointed out that with the determination of the present administration, the project would be delivered on or before Feb. 28, 2022.