Obi describes Mr Ibu and Sisi Quadri's deaths as huge losses to Nigeria

Sisi Quadri died on Friday, March 1, 2024, after a brief illness and was buried in his hometown of Iwo in Osun State on Saturday, the same day Mr Ibu gave up the ghost after a protracted illness.

Quoting the deceased manager, Don Single Nwuzor, the national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, stated that the comic actor died of a cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, in separate posts on his X, Obi expressed his condolences to the families and colleagues of the late Nollywood actors.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the entertainment industry will miss the talent of Sisi Quadri, who was known for his brilliant interpretation of roles, energetic performances, and talented acting.

"I sincerely commiserate with his family, and the entire Nollywood industry, over his painful death, while praying to God to comfort them, and all of us who mourn him, the fortitude to bear his sad irreplaceable loss.

"May God Almighty forgive his sins and grant him eternal rest. -PO," he said of the Yoruba Nollywood actor.

On Mr Ibu's death, the Labour Party described the development as saddening and a huge loss to not only the entertainment industry but also to the nation.

He described the deceased as a "legendary comic actor who embodied laughter, exuded joy and spread happiness."

ADVERTISEMENT

"When sadly he took ill, we all prayed for his quick recovery and hoped he would bounce back in good health.

"His death is a huge loss, not just to the entertainment industry, but to the nation. Those artists who lighten the mood of the nation also perform a great task of helping us all to weather the dark storms of life.

"On behalf of my family, I commiserate with his bereaved family, the Actors Guild of Nigeria, who just lost two legendary actors within a few days and the entire Nollywood family. We share the pains of his death but are comforted by the cherished moments of joy and happiness he left behind.