Yoruba Nollywood actor Sisi Quadri has died at 44

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

In a tribute post on Instagram the actor Jigan Babaoja confirmed his death

In a tribute post on Instagram the actor, Jigan Babaoja confirmed his death. "It’s sad to say goodbye! Quadri ! May the lord grant you peace ✌️ R.I.P @iamsisiquadir," his post read.

Sisi Quadri rose to fame for the bombastic personality he played in films that rained insults on people. He was popular for his roles in the 2004 film, Seniyan Seranko and Ebudola in 2020 amongst others. He also starred in the new Netflix original, Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre.

In recent years, he had moved into the online skit-making space and had risen to become a dominant figure in the industry.

The cause of his death has not been made public, but reports say that it was from an "undisclosed illness."

Already, tributes have been trooping in on social media from celebrities.

"Everything in the world is according to the will of Allah, from Allah we have come, and unto him we shall all return - May God rest your soul Bro @iamsisiquadir," the actor Tunde Ola Yusuf said.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

