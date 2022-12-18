Obaship tussle: Royal family calls on Adeleke to probe killing of prince

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gboleru was killed on Nov. 23 after unknown armed attackers invaded the locked palace of Akirun of Ikirun in the town.

A section of the palace was also razed by some suspected arsonists during the incident.

There had been a crisis in the town since the selection, announcement and installation of Prince Yunus Akadiri, from Obaara royal family, as the new traditional ruler in the town.

Due to the crisis, the palace had been under lock since Oba Akadiri was installed as the Akinrun.

The Akinrun stool became vacant after the demise of Oba Raid Adedeji, on Feb. 3, 2021.

Olatunji, however, said that the only thing that could bring consolation to the royal family is for the state government to direct the police to investigate and unravel those behind the killing.

He said since the killing, the family had not heard anything from the police.

“We want the state government to secure justice for our family. The deceased is one of the Gboleru Princes.

“He left wife and children behind and the only thing that can bring consolation to us is for government to ensure justice for the deceased and the entire family,” Olatunji said.

On the issue of the Obaship tussle in the town, Olatunji commended Gov. Ademola Adeleke, on the reversal of Akadiri as the Akinrun of Ikirun.

He said the installation of Akadiri by the immediate past governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, was a slap on the faces of Gboleru family.

NAN reports that Gov. Adeleke had on Nov. 28 signed an Executive Order suspending the enthronement of the Aare of Iree, the Akirun of Ikirun, and the Owa of Igbajo.

The suspension would hold pending the review of their appointments, the governor declared.

Adeleke also directed security operatives to take over the palaces of the three traditional rulers immediately.

Olatunji, who described the governor’s decision as a welcome development, said it would bring sanity to the process of electing new Akinrun for the town.

“It is a clear and known fact to the Indigenes as well as residents of Ikirun that Gboleru family is the next in line to produce the next Akinrun.

“We commend the governor for the decision and we are hopeful that the overall decision will be of benefit to the Gboleru family.

“What we want is for our rightful position to be returned back to us because when it was the turn of Adedeji royal family, we supported them, in the time of the Obaara royal family, we supported them and now that is the turn of the Gboleru royal family, we expect them to support us,” he said.