The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Obaseki approves 13th-month salary for Edo workers

News Agency Of Nigeria

He commended the workers for their support to his administration over the past six years

Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]
Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]

Recommended articles

Obaseki gave the approval during an interactive session with civil and public servants between Grade Levels 8 and 17 at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, Benin City.

He commended the workers for their support to his administration over the past six years

He called for greater government-workers synergy to ensure the sustainability of the ongoing reforms designed to guarantee improved wellbeing for the people and economic prosperity for the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obaseki assured the people of his administration’s commitment to develop the Benin Port and other projects meant to place the state on the path of sustainable economic growth and development.

He said: “You have asked for a 13th-month salary to be paid to you in December.

“We will do it but between now and December, how will you pay the state government back?

“I am here today to say thank you for your support.

“When I look back, I know I have people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You have supported me for the past six-and-a-half years.

“I thank you for coming out to vote during the last election to sustain our developmental strides in Edo.

“Our focus should be on how to sustain our developmental strides.

The governor further said that everything he had done since he assumed office “is to put you where you really should belong because you are the heart and the engine of Edo”.

“Our focus is on how to ensure the sustainability of the reforms we have embarked on and you need to play an active part in this journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want Edo to be a model for the nation and give the nation hope.

“I appreciate the efforts you have put in to ensure the state develops.

“You must participate in the reforms and must be trained and retrained.

“We should ensure that the next leader of the state will not take us back,” Obaseki said.

Giving an update on the development of the Benin River Port, he said: “The State and Federal Governments, Nigeria Port Authority and Ministry of Transportation are considering all the applications.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And very soon, we will zero in on one partner, and start the development of the port.

“It is my hope that within the next nine to twelve months, work will have started in terms of building the port on the Benin River and that will be a game changer.

“We already have partners who are setting up an LNG plant near the River Port in anticipation of the port.”

The Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Environment and Sustainability, Edionwe Joel, thanked the governor for his developmental strides and commitment to the welfare of workers in Edo.

He assured the governor of the continued support of the workers.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Opposition parties set up team to scout for candidates for 10th Speaker

Opposition parties set up team to scout for candidates for 10th Speaker

1 pregnant woman or newborn dies every 7 seconds - UN report

1 pregnant woman or newborn dies every 7 seconds - UN report

Ooni urges Obi and Atiku’s supporters to embrace Tinubu's govt

Ooni urges Obi and Atiku’s supporters to embrace Tinubu's govt

Trade remains key means of implementing 2030 Agenda — UN

Trade remains key means of implementing 2030 Agenda — UN

Group lauds Makinde over planned reform of Oyo Chiefs Law

Group lauds Makinde over planned reform of Oyo Chiefs Law

Obaseki approves 13th-month salary for Edo workers

Obaseki approves 13th-month salary for Edo workers

Betara declares for Speakership, accuses Gbajabiamila of working against him

Betara declares for Speakership, accuses Gbajabiamila of working against him

Soyinka dismisses reconciliation reports about him and Peter Obi’s supporters

Soyinka dismisses reconciliation reports about him and Peter Obi’s supporters

Buhari salutes Pastor Poju Oyemade at 55

Buhari salutes Pastor Poju Oyemade at 55

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NAFDAC has banned the importation of these flavours of Indomie into Nigeria. (Premium Times)

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

Ike Ekweremadu and David Nwamini Ukpo.

I'm scared to return to Nigeria - Ekweremadu's victim begs to stay in UK

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his ailing daughter, Sonia. [Vanguard]

I feel guilty for my parents conviction - Ekweremadu's daughter speaks out

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

How to check 2023 UTME results