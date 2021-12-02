Obasanjo reacts to death of former Senate President Wayas

Obasanjo, in a statement signed his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Thursday in Abeokuta noted that Wayas would be sorely missed in view of his giant political strides.

The former president noted that Wayas contributed to the building of the Nigerian nation, starting from his birth place, Bassang, in Cross River to every nook and cranny of the country.

“Dr. Wayas was a special breed who contributed immensely to the development of the country and became a parliamentarian in the second republic.

“He was such a great patriot who had contributed his own quota to the legislative governance and overall development of Nigeria.

“He always pitched its tent with the truth. He maintained a cordial relationship with his colleagues in the Senate and well-groomed in legislative practices and procedures,” Obasanjo said.

His knowledge of practices and procedures of the senate, according to Obasanjo helped him greatly in running the affairs of the upper chamber of the parliament.

Obasanjo explained that Wayas demonstrated high level of maturity and level-headedness, saying his disposition towards effective nation building remained unparalleled.

“He lived for the welfare and security of the common man. His passion about a better and safer society was exceptional.

“His steadfastness, commitment to the cause of one Nigeria and optimistic spirit towards national development will continue to inspire us both now and in the future,” he said.

The former president described the death as painful and commiserated with his family, Gov. Benedict Ayade, the entire people of Cross River and all associates of the late statesman.

Obasanjo prayed the Almighty God to grant the late leader a place among the righteous ones in paradise.