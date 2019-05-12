Oba Mufutau Olatunji Hamzat, the father of the Deputy Governor-elect of Lagos state, Obafemi Hamzat is dead.

The monarch died on the evening of Sunday, May 12, 2019, and according to TheNation, the funeral prayer will hold on Monday, May 13, 2019, at his Yaya Abatan Ogba residence in Lagos.

The father of the deputy governor-elect was the Olu of Afowowa Sogade in Ogun State.

The deceased was a member of Lagos State assembly and Commissioner for Transportation between 1979 and 1983.

He was also the former National Vice Chairman of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) before it metamorphosed into Action Congress (AC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and now APC.