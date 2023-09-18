NYSC member donates chairs to secondary school in Bauchi

Speaking during the donation of the chairs on Monday, the corps member said the gesture was part of her Community Development Service (CDS) project. According to her, she decided to embark on the project when she saw some of the students in the school sitting on bare floor to study.

“No matter the language, tribe, religion, societal status or family background, we all deserve a right to education and to be schooled.

“For this right to be attained, there must be access and opportunity to classroom seats where learning can take place and learners learn comfortably.

“Realising the limited and almost unavailability of these seats and seeing it as a need, I decided to carry out this personal project which I tagged: ”Sit a Child to learn” where 36 students would be accommodated.

“This project was made possible through support and sponsorship by some philanthropists,” she said.

The corps member added that the project would not only be beneficial to the students, but also to others who would be joining the school in the future. Also speaking on behalf of the management of the school, Bitrus Tambaya, the School Principal, expressed gratitude to the corps member for the kind gesture.

He explained that the gesture would enhance the learning experience of the students and create a more comfortable environment for education. The principal called on other corps members to emulate her by contributing positively to their host communities.

