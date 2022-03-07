RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NYSC expresses worry over deplorable condition of Niger orientation camp

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has expressed concern over the poor condition of toilet facilities and hostel accommodation at the orientation camp in Paiko Local Government Area of Niger state.

Amb. Fatima Abubakar, Chairman, NYSC National Governing Board, said this when she led a delegation on a courtesy visit to the Niger state Governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, in Minna, on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delegation had earlier visited the state NYSC orientation camp, to inspect facilities at the camp and the scheme’s garment factory.

Abubakar expressed disappointment that facilities at the orientation camp were still in deplorable condition as they were two years ago, despite the state government’s assurances to improve them.

She said that the toilet facilities and hostel accommodation at the orientation camp were inadequate to cater to the needs and welfare of the corps members posted to the state.

“I have gone to the orientation camp to inspect facilities and interact with corps members, but what I saw at the camp is not encouraging. Therefore, I have come to plead with you to improve on the facilities.

“The camp is very large, but the facilities are inadequate. Hostel accommodation for both female and male corps members is not conducive, especially in this era of COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

Abubakar said there was also the need for additional boreholes for adequate water supply, conducive parade ground and sport centre for camp activities.

Responding, Gov. Bello, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso, gave the assurance that the state government would improve and prioritise the welfare and well-being of corps members posted to the state, to sustain its partnership with the scheme.

Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the state Government and Chairman of the state NYSC Governing Board, said that renovation of the orientation camp had started, but was interrupted by COVID-19 pandemic and security challenges in the state.

He said that some of the state resources were channeled into fighting insecurity, assuring that work would soon re-commence where they stopped, having been provided for in the state 2022 appropriation.

