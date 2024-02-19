ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We’ve attracted investors’ confidence in Nigerian upstream sector —  NUPRC boss

Bayo Wahab

Gbenga Komolafe says his commission has churned out about 17 regulations in the last two years.

L-R: Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah; Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun in handshake with Mr. Gbenga Komolafe winner of The Sun Public Service Award in Lagos. [TheSun]
L-R: Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah; Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun in handshake with Mr. Gbenga Komolafe winner of The Sun Public Service Award in Lagos. [TheSun]

Recommended articles

Komolafe said this at the weekend while receiving The Sun Public Service Award that was held at the Expo Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He reiterated the NUPRC’s commitment to oil sector growth through the development of regulations that would create value for the country’s hydrocarbon resources through increased productivity and revenue.

Addressing journalists after the presentation of the award, Komolafe explained that the commission in two and a half years of coming on board has been able to churn out about 17 regulations which serve as tools to ensure certainty and predictability of the activities in the upstream industry as against what was obtained in a pre-PIA regime.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “For us at NUPRC, and in two and a half years that we resumed as pioneers to set up the NUPRC, we have dedicated ourselves to the service of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In doing this, we have been working silently and assiduously to ensure that we implement our statutory mandate effectively in a manner that has now become a success story.

‘‘We have been able to attract investors’ confidence, certainty, and predictability in the industry. If you check, we have attracted CAPEX running to billions of dollars into the Nigerian upstream sector.”

The NUPRC boss said the award is a testament to the commission’s good work, adding that the recognition would serve as a motivation to keep doing more for Nigeria.

So, we are happy that we have success stories to tell just in two and a half years, and while doing this with my dedicated team, we never knew the industry and relevant stakeholders were watching, all of which have culminated in the Award from Sun Publishing Limited today.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What you have seen today is a message that the Nigerian society is watching and this award is a testament to our good work, but it further serves as a motivation for us to keep doing more for the good of the country. This Award means so much to us at NUPRC and we will strive to uphold the confidence bestowed on us by not letting Nigeria down,’’ Komolafe said.

He added that the task of nation-building is a collective effort that requires the aggregation of the energy of the citizenry and not a responsibility that should be left in the hands of the government alone.

‘‘It requires that all of us as citizens of Nigeria in whatever ramification we find ourselves should contribute our quota in a very dedicated manner towards the task of nation building,” he said.

Komolafe said in less than three years, he has received no less than 40 awards.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Minister of Power Adelabu can't promise Nigerians 24/7 electricity supply in 1 year

Minister of Power Adelabu can't promise Nigerians 24/7 electricity supply in 1 year

Wike issues quit notice to illegal occupants of Abuja Technology Village

Wike issues quit notice to illegal occupants of Abuja Technology Village

We’ve attracted investors’ confidence in Nigerian upstream sector —  NUPRC boss

We’ve attracted investors’ confidence in Nigerian upstream sector —  NUPRC boss

FG, manufacturers peg price of cement between ₦7k and ₦8k per bag

FG, manufacturers peg price of cement between ₦7k and ₦8k per bag

UNILORIN expels final year students over examination malpractice

UNILORIN expels final year students over examination malpractice

Abuja DisCo threatens to disconnect Presidential Villa over ₦923m electricity debt

Abuja DisCo threatens to disconnect Presidential Villa over ₦923m electricity debt

Court adjourns suit seeking to disqualify Gov Diri until March 18

Court adjourns suit seeking to disqualify Gov Diri until March 18

Tinubu's former opponent begs Nigerians to give president time to work

Tinubu's former opponent begs Nigerians to give president time to work

Tinubu assembles committee to fight drug abuse, cultism, cybercrime in schools

Tinubu assembles committee to fight drug abuse, cultism, cybercrime in schools

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Ogun Govt partners NEMSAS to enhance emergency medical response services

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu nominates directors for CBN board, seeks Senate confirmation

Nigerian Breweries hosting Timini

Nigerian Breweries plans to increase prices of drinks next week

Wigwe University gate [Wigwe University]

Wigwe University mourns tragic loss of founder, family in helicopter accident