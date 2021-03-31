The National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has urged well-meaning Nigerians to oppose any move to delist local government councils from the Nigerian Constitution.

National President of the union, Mr. Ambali Olatunji, made the call, on Tuesday, at the inauguration of the newly elected state executives of the Katsina chapter of the union.

Mr Olatunji, represented by the National Treasurer of the union, Malam Aliyu Kankara, said that the union had written to the National Assembly, calling on members to ignore any bill sponsored, by anyone, calling for the scrapping of local governments as third tier of government in the country.

“Sponsoring this kind of bill is anti-masses, it is anti-progress and, if allowed to see the light of the day, it will further aggravate the economic hardship in the country.

“This can also worsen the insecurity problem and as well as increase poverty among the populace,” he said.

In his address, the new Katsina NULGE President, Malam Nasiru Wada, commended the Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari, for the prompt payment of staff salaries, retirees and benefits of deceased personnel.

“It is on record that local government workers in the State do not owe arrears of salaries, while promotion to deserving staff are being done and implemented accordingly,” he added.

He, however, said that the union had noted the discrepancy between them and their colleagues in the state civil service that terminate their careers as Directors on Grade level 16, while local Government workers were made to terminate at level 15 as Director.

“More so, this policy makes us look inferior compared to some of our colleagues that we have same requisite educational qualifications with them”, Wada said.