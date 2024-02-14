NTSB releases images of helicopter crash site involving Wigwe, family, others
The images released by the NTSB depict investigators combing through the wreckage at the crash site.
The Airbus EC130 helicopter went down near the California-Nevada border close to Halloran Springs, claiming the lives of Wigwe, his wife Doreen, their son Chizi Wigwe, and former Nigerian Exchange Group Chairman, Abimbola Ogunbanjo.
Michael Graham, a board member with the NTSB, provided an update on the investigation, revealing that investigators had conducted aerial drone mapping, comprehensive site documentation, and a detailed examination of the debris field on the first full day of investigation.
The debris field, spanning approximately 100 yards, contained significant components of the helicopter, including rotor blades, transmission, engine, tail rotor, landing gear skids, and various avionics components.
