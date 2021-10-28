NSCDC deploys 20,000 personnel for Anambra governorship poll

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those to be deployed include personnel in the NSCDC Arms Squad Unit, Counter-Terrorism Unit and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosives Unit.

NSCDC Commandant-General, Dr Ahmed Audi, said this on Thursday in Abuja while delivering a keynote address at a three-day Train-the-Trainers Capacity Building and Electoral Workshop, ahead of the Anambra poll.

Audi said that the special forces would be drafted to key areas in the state where they would be saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and property.

“They will also see to the protection of sensitive and non-sensitive election materials, INEC officials and all critical assets against vandalism, damage or arsonist attacks,” he said.

He said that NSCDC, in collaboration with other security agencies, had developed strategies to checkmate any act of electoral violence and other nefarious activities capable of undermining the electoral process.

The commandant-general further said that the deployed personnel would ensure effective monitoring before, during and after the election.

Audi also said that the personnel would be drafted from the NSCDC commands in all the states in the South-South and South-East zones.

“In addition, personnel from Kogi, Ekiti, Ondo, and Benue have been placed on standby, in case there is the need for reinforcement,” he said.

The NSCDC boss warned the officers to strictly adhere to the ethics of the corps and comply with the law in the discharge of their duties.