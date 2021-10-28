RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NSCDC deploys 20,000 personnel for Anambra governorship poll

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NSCDC says its officials would be drafted to key areas in the state where they would be saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and property.

NSCDC officers
NSCDC officers

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 20,000 personnel to provide security for the Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those to be deployed include personnel in the NSCDC Arms Squad Unit, Counter-Terrorism Unit and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosives Unit.

NSCDC Commandant-General, Dr Ahmed Audi, said this on Thursday in Abuja while delivering a keynote address at a three-day Train-the-Trainers Capacity Building and Electoral Workshop, ahead of the Anambra poll.

Audi said that the special forces would be drafted to key areas in the state where they would be saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and property.

“They will also see to the protection of sensitive and non-sensitive election materials, INEC officials and all critical assets against vandalism, damage or arsonist attacks,” he said.

He said that NSCDC, in collaboration with other security agencies, had developed strategies to checkmate any act of electoral violence and other nefarious activities capable of undermining the electoral process.

The commandant-general further said that the deployed personnel would ensure effective monitoring before, during and after the election.

Audi also said that the personnel would be drafted from the NSCDC commands in all the states in the South-South and South-East zones.

“In addition, personnel from Kogi, Ekiti, Ondo, and Benue have been placed on standby, in case there is the need for reinforcement,” he said.

The NSCDC boss warned the officers to strictly adhere to the ethics of the corps and comply with the law in the discharge of their duties.

“Let me warn, and I mean it, that any conduct of an officer of NSCDC that undermines the rule of law will be seriously dealt with, in accordance with the public service rule,” he added.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NSCDC deploys 20,000 personnel for Anambra governorship poll

NSCDC deploys 20,000 personnel for Anambra governorship poll

FG reportedly spends N4.5bn to feed 228,646 Gombe pupils in 5 yrs

FG reportedly spends N4.5bn to feed 228,646 Gombe pupils in 5 yrs

Imo lawmakers ask Gov Uzodinma to arrest killers of 2 Njaba traditional rulers

Imo lawmakers ask Gov Uzodinma to arrest killers of 2 Njaba traditional rulers

Sen Abaribe, Peter Obi drum support for PDP’s governorship candidate in Anambra

Sen Abaribe, Peter Obi drum support for PDP’s governorship candidate in Anambra

'Impeached' Plateau Speaker holds sitting outside assembly complex

'Impeached' Plateau Speaker holds sitting outside assembly complex

New revenue formula to be submitted to FG by December 2021 – RMAFC

New revenue formula to be submitted to FG by December 2021 – RMAFC

P&ID scam: Court issues arrest warrant against Irishman

P&ID scam: Court issues arrest warrant against Irishman

Attack on Abuja-Kaduna passenger-train an act of terrorism – Railway workers

Attack on Abuja-Kaduna passenger-train an act of terrorism – Railway workers

Lagosians to pay N6,000 for free COVID-19 vaccine at private hospitals

Lagosians to pay N6,000 for free COVID-19 vaccine at private hospitals

Trending

Fed Poly Bauchi sacks 2 lecturers for alleged sexual harassment

The main entrance of Federal Polytechnic Bauchi (Thisday)

Nigeria demands immediate reversal of military coup in Sudan

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

Federal government names Igboho’s sponsors

Sunday Igboho walks around the place with an ethnic agenda (TheCable)

Aregbesola believes gunmen attack prison facilities to ridicule FG

Rauf Aregbesola [NCS]