NSCDC apprehends 5 suspects involved in illegal oil bunkering, impounds vehicles in Imo

According to the NSCDC Commandant in Imo, Matthew Ovye, four vehicles were impounded from the suspects. Ovye said on Tuesday in Owerri that the suspects were arrested at Abacheke and Agwa communities in Ohaji-Egbema and Oguta Local Government Areas, respectively.

He said that 30,000 litres of oil was recovered from the suspects during the operation conducted by the corps’ Special Intelligence Squad, following a tip off. He added that one more suspect and a vehicle were arrested by the anti vandalism team of the NSCDC on Monday.

The commandant said they have succeeded in decimating vandals in the state and would continue to protect national assets and infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the past they used to move with trucks but now they use salon cars and smaller vehicles, meaning that we have really decimated them and they are now in hiding.

“With the C-G’s combined team and holistic synergy with sister agencies, we’ll nip this in the bud”, he said.