Nobody will force you to wear hijab — Sultan tells corps members

Sultan says Sharia law is not binding on non-Muslims, stressing that nobody would be coerced to join Islam against his or her wish.

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]
The Sultan gave the assurance in his palace when the NYSC management team in the State led by the State Coordinator and some selected corps members paid him a courtesy visit.

He also assured them that their safety is guaranteed despite some security challenges facing the country.

He said, “In Sokoto, Sharia law is only binding on Muslims, nobody will force you to wear Hijab or force you to obey Islamic laws if you are not a Muslim.

He further assured them that they will be allowed to practise the religion of their choice.

He noted that Sharia law is not binding on non-Muslims, stressing that nobody would be coerced to join Islam against his or her wish.

He also urged them to continue to be law-abiding and serve as role models to the younger generations.

“If you are posted to schools, impact the lives of the students, make them better than you met them,” he added

The monarch further urged the corps members to respect the cultures and customs of their host communities.

“If you have a problem at the place of your primary assignment or where you are posted to, contact the district head over there; they are your guardians in the community,’’ he noted.

On his part, the NYSC State coordinator, Alhaji Muhammad Nakamba, said these batches of corps members are exceptional in terms of discipline and obedience to camp rules and regulations.

