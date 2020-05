Ongbabo said this on Tuesday in an interview with newsmen in Makurdi.

The commissioner who is also the Secretary, State Action Committee against COVID-19 , attributed the successful story to the proactive steps taken by the Gov. Samuel Ortom-led administration.

“The proactive steps taken against COVID-19 by Gov. Ortom has helped the state not to record any death since the pandemic started,” he said.

He urged the people of Benue to appreciate God for giving Ortom the wisdom to be proactive on all the issues concerning the fight against Coronavirus disease.

He said that out of the 200 persons tested so far, only six tested positive for Coronavirus while four of them had been treated and discharged.

He expressed the optimism that the remaining two persons would soon be discharged, adding that the entire people of the state needed to be proactive to make the state COVID-19 free.

He said that the understanding demonstrated by the persons that reported the case of the Kano yam seller who contracted the virus, was exemplary.

He also noted that Mrs Rebecca Apedzan and Mr Edward Manger were celebrated when they were discharged because they were also exemplary in conduct.

“With the help of the governor , a world class laboratory for infectious diseases is being built at the state owned university.

“When completed, the laboratory will be the best in the West African sub-region,” he said.