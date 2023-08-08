Nnamdi Kanu's family suggests Simon Ekpa has 'gone mad'
Nnamdi Kanu's Family Condemns Threats by Finland-Based Biafra Agitator Simon Ekpa.
The family members have gone as far as suggesting that Ekpa might have "gone mad."
Kanu's brother, Kanunta Kanu, addressed the matter in response to Ekpa's threats against IPOB's Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor. In an eyebrow-raising statement directed at Ejimakor, Ekpa quoted a biblical verse: "The wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. If you know, you know."
Reacting to these ominous words, Kanunta Kanu issued a warning to Ekpa, reminding him of the international consequences his words might carry.
Kanunta pointed out that Aloy Ejimakor is an American citizen, effectively implying that the United States is keeping a watchful eye on the situation. Kanunta took to Twitter to further emphasise the point, asserting that the threat against Ejimakor has not gone unnoticed.
The escalating tension between Simon Ekpa and the Kanu family highlights the intricacies of the ongoing Biafra agitation. The confrontation between Ekpa and Ejimakor, as well as Kanunta Kanu's response, underscores the international dimensions of the IPOB movement and the significance of the identities involved.
