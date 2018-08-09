news

Secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has asked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to produce its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu disappeared during an invasion of his residence in Abia state by some uniform personnel believed to be members of the Nigerian Army. The Army has since denied visiting Kanu’s house on the said day.

At a meeting with a delegation of Igbo leaders in Enugu on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, the IPOB said Kanu “did not transfigure into heave alive”.

The group says the precondition for reconciliation between it and the government would be Kanu’s emergence and an apology.

“The fate of our brother Nnamdi Kanu must be addressed. If the witch cried at night and the baby died in the morning, the witch must have killed the baby. Nnamdi Kanu did not rise and disappear. He is not the biblical prophet Elijah that got transfigured to heaven alive,” Aloy Ejimakor, German-based lawyer, who led the IPOB delegation said after the closed door meeting.

“Something happened; some people came to his house and those people are the men of the Nigerian Armed Forces. They (military) should speak to Nigerians and say, we went there, shot at people. Maybe we shot at him or wounded him. Let them say that much, then we know that the reconciliation has begun.

“So I recommend that if it is the truth and reconciliation commission that the federal government wants to constitute, let them do that. But some of these things need to be ventilated well. You cannot just come to Igboland or any other part of the country and take their dignity away, and behave as if nothing happened.

“The dignity of the Igboland and Biafra has been taken away since 2017 in the incident that took place at Afaraukwu, Umuahia. It shouldn’t happen. It needs some explanation; an apology is warranted,” he added.

Nnamdi Kanu's offence

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB was arrested in 2015 and charged to court for treasonable felony.

He was released in April 2017 on strict bail conditions.

Nnamdi Kanu would break the conditions chanting anti-government slogans and addressing huge crowds.

The period coincides with the military operation, Operation Python Dance II, in the region.

Clash between the Army and members of the group allegedly led to Kanu’s disappearance.

The Federal government soon declared IPOB a terrorist organization banning public gatherings, protests and orders by the group.

But, the United States thinks IPOB has not reached that status, yet.

While Kanu whereabouts remains unknown, some sources alleged the IPOB leader was spotted in Ghana.

The IPOB leader’s wife, Uche, has been asking the Federal government to provide her husband.

Meanwhile, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has been under pressure by the courts to produce Kanu.

Abaribe stood surety for Kanu prior to his release from detention.