Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Nnamdi Kanu didn't transfigure into heaven, IPOB tells Buhari

IPOB Nnamdi Kanu didn't transfigure into heaven alive, Pro-Biafra group tells Buhari

Pro-Biafra group, IPOB, wants the Buhari government to provide their leader, Nnamdi Kanu. "He didn't transfigure into heaven alive," the pro-Biafra group said.

  • Published:
Nnamdi Kanu surrounded by IPOB members. play IPOB tells President Buhari to produce Nnamdi Kanu. (TVC news)

Secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has asked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to produce its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu disappeared during an invasion of his residence in Abia state by some uniform personnel believed to be members of the Nigerian Army. The Army has since denied visiting Kanu’s house on the said day.

At a meeting with a delegation of Igbo leaders in Enugu on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, the IPOB said Kanu “did not transfigure into heave alive”.

The group says the precondition for reconciliation between it and the government would be Kanu’s emergence and an apology.

“The fate of our brother Nnamdi Kanu must be addressed. If the witch cried at night and the baby died in the morning, the witch must have killed the baby. Nnamdi Kanu did not rise and disappear. He is not the biblical prophet Elijah that got transfigured to heaven alive,” Aloy Ejimakor, German-based lawyer, who led the IPOB delegation said after the closed door meeting.

Pro-Biafran group leader Nnamdi Kanu's whereabouts have been the source of increasing speculation in recent weeks, after a military surge in his home city of Umuahia and the surrounding area play

Pro-Biafran group leader Nnamdi Kanu's whereabouts have been the source of increasing speculation in recent weeks, after a military surge in his home city of Umuahia and the surrounding area

(AFP/File)

 

“Something happened; some people came to his house and those people are the men of the Nigerian Armed Forces. They (military) should speak to Nigerians and say, we went there, shot at people. Maybe we shot at him or wounded him. Let them say that much, then we know that the reconciliation has begun.

“So I recommend that if it is the truth and reconciliation commission that the federal government wants to constitute, let them do that. But some of these things need to be ventilated well. You cannot just come to Igboland or any other part of the country and take their dignity away, and behave as if nothing happened.

“The dignity of the Igboland and Biafra has been taken away since 2017 in the incident that took place at Afaraukwu, Umuahia. It shouldn’t happen. It needs some explanation; an apology is warranted,” he added.

ALSO READ: Nnamdi Kanu's mysterious disappearance poses troubling questions

Nnamdi Kanu's offence

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB was arrested in 2015 and charged to court for treasonable felony.

He was released in April 2017 on strict bail conditions.

Nnamdi Kanu would break the conditions chanting anti-government slogans and addressing huge crowds.

The period coincides with the military operation, Operation Python Dance II, in the region.

Clash between the Army and members of the group allegedly led to Kanu’s disappearance.

The Federal government soon declared IPOB a terrorist organization banning public gatherings, protests and orders by the group.

But, the United States thinks IPOB has not reached that status, yet.

While Kanu whereabouts remains unknown, some sources alleged the IPOB leader was spotted in Ghana.

The IPOB leader’s wife, Uche, has been asking the Federal government to provide her husband.

Meanwhile, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has been under pressure by the courts to produce Kanu.

Abaribe stood surety for Kanu prior to his release from detention.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Mathew Seiyefa 6 things you should know about the new DSS bossbullet
2 Saraki Read Senate President's full statement at world press conferencebullet
3 Lawal Daura 4 things to know about DSS DG sacked by Osinbajobullet

Related Articles

Soyinka Nobel laureate tells EFCC to jail corrupt ex-presidents
Eyinnanya Abaribe Senator arrested because he discovered N30b fraud in 2018 budget - Lawyer
Abaribe Senator granted bail after five days in DSS custody
In Abia State 47 MASSOB/BIM members to face prosecution — CP
IPOB Court fixes May 21 to rule on bail application filed by member
Buhari London protesters ask President to produce Nnamdi Kanu
Abaribe Saraki describes Senator’s arrest as unfortunate
Cattle Colonies Igbo group warns Fulani herdsmen against violence in South-East

Local

Sacked Daura released from police custody, travel passport seized
Lawal Daura Sacked DSS boss released from police custody, travel passport seized
Senator Isah Misau
Misau PDP Senator reacts to alleged plan to impeach Buhari
Here are 4 reasons Buhari cannot fire finance minister, kemi Adeosun now
Independent Revenue Adeosun urges more revenue targets for FG agencies
Gwamna Abdulaziz Yari na jihar Zamfara
Abdulaziz Yari EFCC freezing of Benue govt. accounts unconstitutional — NGF