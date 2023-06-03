NMA wants Tinubu to prioritise health sector, congratulates Kwara Gov

The association also congratulated Tinubu on his inauguration as Nigeria’s 16th president and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on his re-election and appointment as Chairman of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF).

Dr Ola Ahmed, thr Kwara NMA Chairman, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ilorin.

“We pray for a very successful tenure and it is our sincere hope that the health sector and the country at large will experience major developmental strides that will ensure good health and improved prosperity for our teeming population.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the same vein, we will also like to felicitate with the Governor of our dear state, His Excellency, Malam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on his second term inauguration and his emergence as the Chairman of the Governors’ Forum.