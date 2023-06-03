The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NMA wants Tinubu to prioritise health sector, congratulates Kwara Gov

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NMA wished Tinubu a very successful tenure and hoped that he would improve the prosperity of the nation's teeming population.

President Bola Tinubu. [Guardian]
President Bola Tinubu. [Guardian]

Recommended articles

The association also congratulated Tinubu on his inauguration as Nigeria’s 16th president and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on his re-election and appointment as Chairman of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF).

Dr Ola Ahmed, thr Kwara NMA Chairman, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ilorin.

We pray for a very successful tenure and it is our sincere hope that the health sector and the country at large will experience major developmental strides that will ensure good health and improved prosperity for our teeming population.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the same vein, we will also like to felicitate with the Governor of our dear state, His Excellency, Malam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on his second term inauguration and his emergence as the Chairman of the Governors’ Forum.

“We pray for divine guidance for our dynamic governor and we wish him a resounding success in this second tenure to the benefit of all Kwarans and the country at large,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

From Air to Water: Macif is bringing a technology that provides sustainable clean drinking mineralised water from air to Nigeria

From Air to Water: Macif is bringing a technology that provides sustainable clean drinking mineralised water from air to Nigeria

NMA wants Tinubu to prioritise health sector, congratulates Kwara Gov

NMA wants Tinubu to prioritise health sector, congratulates Kwara Gov

Kano Gov orders demolition of illegal structures in Race Course, others

Kano Gov orders demolition of illegal structures in Race Course, others

Ajulo faults NLC proposed strike, urges dialogue on wage review, palliatives

Ajulo faults NLC proposed strike, urges dialogue on wage review, palliatives

Legislative experiences great advantage for Tinubu, Shettima – Smart Adeyemi

Legislative experiences great advantage for Tinubu, Shettima – Smart Adeyemi

Auxiliary speaks from hideout, says 'police can't declare me wanted'

Auxiliary speaks from hideout, says 'police can't declare me wanted'

Tinubu’s biopic, Last Man Standing, to premiere June 12 in Lagos

Tinubu’s biopic, Last Man Standing, to premiere June 12 in Lagos

Zamfara Governor addresses purported ₦9trn assets declaration

Zamfara Governor addresses purported ₦9trn assets declaration

Tinubu promises minimum wage review as subsidy dispute rumbles on

Tinubu promises minimum wage review as subsidy dispute rumbles on

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others