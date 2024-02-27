Breaking news:
BREAKING: NLC suspends nationwide protests after first day success

Ima Elijah

The objectives of the protest were successfully achieved on the first day.

NLC members protesting in Lagos [Punch]
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has decided to suspend its planned two-day nationwide protests against economic hardships following the achievement of key objectives on the first day of demonstrations.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced the suspension of its two-day nationwide protests against economic hardships under President Tinubu's administration.

The decision came after the Labour's National Executive Council meeting on Tuesday night, February 27, 2024, where they assessed the outcomes of the first day of demonstrations.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting, the NLC stated that the objectives of the protest were successfully achieved on the first day.

Consequently, the council resolved to suspend the street action planned for the second day, citing overwhelming success in attaining key objectives during the initial day of protests.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

