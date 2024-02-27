BREAKING: NLC suspends nationwide protests after first day success

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced the suspension of its two-day nationwide protests against economic hardships under President Tinubu's administration.

The decision came after the Labour's National Executive Council meeting on Tuesday night, February 27, 2024, where they assessed the outcomes of the first day of demonstrations.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting, the NLC stated that the objectives of the protest were successfully achieved on the first day.

