NLC President Ajaero alleges plot to incite violence against protesters

Ima Elijah

He urged the government to prioritise finding solutions to the nation's challenges instead of exacerbating the plight of the people.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero [Twitter@KemPatriot]
NLC President, Joe Ajaero [Twitter@KemPatriot]

Ajaero affirmed the NLC's determination to proceed with the protest as decided by the NLC national executive council, noting that the hardships faced by Nigerians cannot be quelled by force.

In a statement released on Sunday, February 25, the labour leader expressed concern about a purported scheme to disrupt the protest through violent means, cautioning that any attacks on peaceful demonstrators would result in a complete shutdown of services by workers.

Ajaero ststed, "If the government persists in resorting to violence against us and other peace-loving Nigerians, it will be making a grave mistake. We will respond with a total shutdown through the withdrawal of services by workers."

He stated the resilience of the NLC and the determination of deprived Nigerians to demand their rights peacefully, warning against any attempts to intimidate them.

Additionally, Ajaero revealed that the NLC had alerted the African Union and the United Nations about the perceived threat to the people's right to peaceful protest, seeking international intervention to safeguard fundamental freedoms in Nigeria.

NLC President Ajaero alleges plot to incite violence against protesters

