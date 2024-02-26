NLC President Ajaero alleges plot to incite violence against protesters

Ajaero affirmed the NLC's determination to proceed with the protest as decided by the NLC national executive council, noting that the hardships faced by Nigerians cannot be quelled by force.

In a statement released on Sunday, February 25, the labour leader expressed concern about a purported scheme to disrupt the protest through violent means, cautioning that any attacks on peaceful demonstrators would result in a complete shutdown of services by workers.

He urged the government to prioritise finding solutions to the nation's challenges instead of exacerbating the plight of the people.

Ajaero ststed, "If the government persists in resorting to violence against us and other peace-loving Nigerians, it will be making a grave mistake. We will respond with a total shutdown through the withdrawal of services by workers."

He stated the resilience of the NLC and the determination of deprived Nigerians to demand their rights peacefully, warning against any attempts to intimidate them.