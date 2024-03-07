ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NLC members in Lagos want ₦794k minimum wage per month for Nigerian workers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman urged the Federal Government to live up to its responsibilities by bequeathing a befitting and a living wage to its workers.

NLC members in Lagos want ₦794k minimum wage per month for Nigerian workers[PBS]
NLC members in Lagos want ₦794k minimum wage per month for Nigerian workers[PBS]

Recommended articles

She made the declaration during the South-West Zonal Public Hearing on the National Minimum Wage held in Lagos. The hearing, organised by the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage, was one of the six held simultaneously across the six geo-political zones of the country.

According to her, it is expedient to consider the current cost of living in Nigeria when determining the Wage.

The cost of essential services such as food, housing, transportation, healthcare, education has risen tremendously.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It has risen astronomically, making most of these services and goods out of the reach of the workers presently.

“A quick analysis on the cost of living for a family of six include food: with the increase in cost of food items, each person will have to spend about 1,000 each on breakfast, lunch and dinner, “ she said.

Sessi urged the Federal Government to live up to its responsibilities by bequeathing a decent, befitting and a living wage to its workers. She said that such would restore the pride and glory of the country, back to the comity of countries that pay a decent wage to its workforce.

“By this, government will be able to retain its best brains and reduce attrition or “Japa Syndrome”, which has caused negative publicity for the country," she added.

Also, the State Chairman, Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, Gbenga Ekundayo, demanded a total of ₦447,000 per month as minimum wage for workers. Ekundayo said that this would give Nigerian workers a minimum level of comfort that would enable them to cope with the current economic hardship.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the hardship in the country has turned many workers into beggars.

This minimum wage is required to narrow the widening gap of poverty among the employed and mitigate the erosion of living standards of Nigerian workers," he stated.

Other stakeholders said workers in the country deserved a living wage set at a level that was fair and commensurate with the economic realities. Speaking, the Director-General, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, Issa Aremu, lauded the hearing, saying it turned out to be successful.

Aremu also commended the level of mobilisation of NLC and TUC; employers association, manufacturers, as they discussed the need to have a good outcome from the negotiation. According to him, it shows that if organised labour, government and employers of labour come together, they get better results.

“I am excited that the culture of social dialogue has come to stay, and that we should carry that spirit, so that very soon, we will resolve it without unnecessary strike and lock out on the part of the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My advice to the government as well as organised labour is that, let them replace unnecessary suspicion, mistrust, “diatribes” with dialogue, and when they do that, we can have the kind of result we have today, “ he said.

In his remarks, the Vice President, Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers’ Union of Nigeria, Dare Durosimi, urged the stakeholders to further deliberate on the minimum wage outside the public hearing.

“On the issue of what should be taken as the living wage for the workers, by the time the stakeholders harmonise it, we should see it before they make final pronouncement on it.

“It is necessary so that we have a living wage compared to other countries of the world,” Durosimi noted.

Earlier, the Chairman of the South-West Public Hearing, Wale Edun, said pensioners should also be included in the process of negotiation. Edun is the Minister of Finance/Coordinating Minister of Economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They should be part of the conversation and we can only appeal that in this whole process, those who have worked diligently and retired honourably should be looked after, taken into account.

“They should not be left behind, forgotten; let us remember, in all these process, our pensioners," he said.

While delivering his speech, he said the hearing, which was inclusive, underscored the committee’s commitment to transparency, fairness, and democratic ideals that govern the nation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCTA demolishes structures at Games village for violating Govt's directive

FCTA demolishes structures at Games village for violating Govt's directive

Gov Yahaya clears inherited ₦7 billion gratuity arrears for Gombe retirees

Gov Yahaya clears inherited ₦7 billion gratuity arrears for Gombe retirees

NLC members in Lagos want ₦794k minimum wage per month for Nigerian workers

NLC members in Lagos want ₦794k minimum wage per month for Nigerian workers

NLC members in FCT want ₦709k minimum wage per month for Nigerian workers

NLC members in FCT want ₦709k minimum wage per month for Nigerian workers

Tinubu plans to use science, technology to solve Nigeria's problems

Tinubu plans to use science, technology to solve Nigeria's problems

Top 7 APC members who have blamed Buhari for economic hardship

Top 7 APC members who have blamed Buhari for economic hardship

Nigeria becomes first to receive new vaccine to curb meningitis outbreaks

Nigeria becomes first to receive new vaccine to curb meningitis outbreaks

Witness confirms forgery in documents Emefiele used to pay election observers $6.2m

Witness confirms forgery in documents Emefiele used to pay election observers $6.2m

Matawalle wants to arrest anyone calling for military coup in Nigeria

Matawalle wants to arrest anyone calling for military coup in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mad couple in PH [Newswire]

More Nigerians at risk of mental health issues as economic woes intensify

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, and nurses who emigrated. [Daily Trust]

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, nurses who left Nigeria

Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the new spokesperson of the Nigerian Army (Channels TV)

A fraudulent claim - Nigerian Army denies seeking recruitment fees

Ukraine donates 25,000 tonnes of wheat to help 1.3m vulnerable Nigerians [NAN]

War-torn Ukraine donates grains to feed hungry Nigerians