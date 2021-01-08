Workers of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) have suspended the industrial action they embarked upon on Thursday, January 7, 2021, over the spread of COVID-19.

According to Punch, the workers decided to put the strike on hold after a meeting with the Federal Government, where it was agreed that the demands of the employees would be addressed.

Confirming the suspension of the strike, Asekokhai Lucky, the President, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, NIMC Unit, said workers of the commission across the country were being contacted to resume work by Monday and begin the enrolment of citizens for National Identity Numbers.