President Muhammadu Buhari's Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, has faulted Nigerians for the last minute rush to register for their National Identification Number (NIN).

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) last week directed telecommunications operators to block all SIM cards not registered with NIN by the end of 2020.

The NIN is issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) upon enrolment into the National Identity Database and is used to capture an individual's records.

The short NCC deadline has forced many Nigerians to crowd NIMC centres to register for their own numbers to prevent loss of their telephone lines.

The sight of crowds at these centres has resulted into a new wave of criticism of the government as many fear it will escalate the second wave of COVID-19 transmission sweeping the country.

In an apparent response to the criticism on Monday, December 21, 2020, Ahmad said Nigerians should have registered for their NIN years ago.

He posted, "For several years, the government has been urging Nigerians to enroll in the NIMC because of its important, especially the National Identification Number (NIN), I enrolled in 2012, but unfortunately not many heeded the call.

"Just don’t know why, Nigerians love last minute thing."

An NIMC office in Ikeja, Lagos was forced to shut down on Monday after the crowd grew too big to be controlled, and security operatives had to be drafted to the scene to maintain order.

The House of Representatives passed a resolution last week for the December 30 deadline to be extended till the end of February 2021, but the NCC has refused to budge.