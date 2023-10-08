ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerians in US honour Mohbad at independence anniversary carnival

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Ambassador thanked Nigerians for coming out to attend the parade and carnival.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased had been slated to perform at the carnival on his first visit to the U.S.

The Organisation for the Advancement of Nigerians (OAN), the organisers of the carnival greatly mourn the death of the artists.

The Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Amb. Lot Egopija, in his address at the carnival, prayed to God to grant Mohbad’s soul eternal rest.

The envoy welcomed friends and well-wishers of the country who had come to celebrate with Nigerians.

He expressed the hope that the carnival would motivate them to visit Nigeria.

He said the Consulate General of Nigeria in New York had earlier held its first-ever flag-raising at the Bowling Green Arena as part of activities for the anniversary.

Egopija said it was a great honour to see the Nigerian flag hoisted at the financial centre of the world.

“Today, we are gathered here after a parade that is probably the largest gathering of Nigerians in Diaspora. This event is the initiative of OAN and the Consulate is always delighted to partner with them.

”As we celebrate Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary, we are glad that a number of ethnic nationalities are here to promote their rich and unique cultures in different ways,’’ he said.

According to him, there is an array of Nigerian music by several artists and the best of Nigerian cuisine by vendors.

“At the request of the organisers, the Consulate Spouses have a food exhibition tagged ‘ Taste of Nigeria’.

In his remarks, the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, Amb. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande aligned his remarks with those of the Consul General.

He thanked Nigerians for coming out to attend the parade and carnival.

NAN reports that the event started with a parade which began at 2nd Avenue and East 54th Street and proceeded to East 44th and ended at Dag Hammarskjold Park where the Carnival was held.

