NIDOA is the umbrella organisation for all Nigerians residing in North and South America.

The Chairman of the Continental Electoral Committee (CEC), Mr Chuks Eleonu, announced the new officers in a statement sent to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York on Monday.

According to him, the election held online over a two-month period that ended on Sunday night.

U.S.-based Obed Monago retained his position as Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of NIDOA, to be assisted by Mr Darlington George, based in Brazil, as Vice Chairman.

Others were Mr Uche Ebizie (Canada) as General Secretary, Mr Kazeen Bello (USA) as Treasurer; Mr Chris Asuzu, Financial Director, and Mr Zee Nagberi as Public Relations Director.

In the United States chapter, Mr Isaac Inyang emerged Chairman of the Board of Directors; Mr Odion Ojo as Vice Chairman, and Tokunbo Onabanjo, General Secretary.

Also elected in NIDO USA were Abi Jinadu-Mustapha (Treasurer), Jeffery Derebidoh (Financial Secretary), Bartholomew Shepkong (PRO) and Kizito Ibe (Assistant PRO).

In Brazil, Darlington George was elected President, and Chika Emmanuel emerged as the Secretary General, according to the electoral committee chairman.

The statement added that Messrs Philip Eto and Uche Ebizie were elected President and Secretary General, respectively, of NIDO Canada.

The new officers would be inaugurated at the Annual General Meeting of NIDOA billed for Sept. 5 to 7 in Houston, Texas, according to the statement.