Nigerian youths laud Buhari on Osinbajo-led health sector reform committee

President Buhari on Monday approved the setting up of a committee for development and implementation of a Health Sector Reform programme for Nigeria.

The committee, to be chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, will work in collaboration with state governments and the FCT administration.

The presidency had said that the approval of the committee was sequel to a Health Sector Diagnostic Review Report, developed by a consultant, Vesta Healthcare Partners and the Federal Ministry of Health.

Obasi recalled that the NYU alongside other youth and students’ associations held an advocacy protest demanding for a health sector reform in Nigeria.

He said that and the Buhari’s approval was coming months after the demands.

“The advocacy protests which took place in the Nigeria Ministry of Health on Feb. 13 had an assuring commitment from the Minister of Health.

“Another advocacy protest was also held at the National Secretariat of Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF) Abuja on Feb. 25, in which the secretariat received our team and assured us of positive feedback.

“The last of the advocacy took place at the Secretariat of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) on March 12.

“All the advocacy centered on a call for health sector reform.

“Today we are glad to hear about President Buhari’s approval of our demands through the setting up of the Osibanjo,-led committee on Health Sector Reform; we have confidence in the capacity of the vice president to deliver on this mandate.’’

Obasi said that lack of quality and accessible medical facilities had affected the health of average Nigerians; hence the Osinbajo-led committee would be considered as a ray of hope for the Nigeria health Sector.

The NYU national president also lauded security operatives for their role in driving the union’s health sector reform advocacy.

“The role of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) Headquarters cannot be underestimated on this great feat as it promised to take our demand as a national emergency after our invitation on April 14.

“We are glad the health sector reform has come to a reality with the first step of setting up of the committee.