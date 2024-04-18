FG seeks German government cooperation to reform Nigeria Police

Gaidam made the call on Thursday in Abuja when the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs Annett Guenther, paid him a courtesy visit.

The minister said the cooperation should be in the areas of training, capacity building, technology and equipment support, intelligence sharing and institutional strengthening.

He added that other areas include community engagement programmes, counter-terrorism cooperation and legal and judicial support.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By focusing on these areas of security cooperation, the Nigerian Government can work with the German Government to enhance the capabilities of the Nigerian Police Force and improve its ability.

“With unwavering conviction in the power of sustained cooperation and collaboration, we are resolute in our shared objective of realising a safer and more secure Nigeria,” he said.

The minister commended the German government for its support towards enhancing police capabilities in the country.

“We hold in high regard the generous support extended by the German government toward the vital course of police reform.

“As the foremost contributor to the advancement of policing services and reforms within Nigeria, the German government stands as an indispensable ally in our endeavour to fortify law enforcement in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Your commitment to assisting us in the area of reforms, development and improvement of the police has made significant impacts on our organisation and the community we serve,” he said.

The minister also appreciated the resources, expertise and guidance shared with Nigeria, which were invaluable in strengthening law enforcement and promoting a safer environment for all.

Gaidam added that the Federal Government remained committed to fortifying the bond of friendship between the two countries.

“Given the prevailing security challenges confronting Nigeria, the backing of the German government has assumed an unprecedented significance.

“We express our deep gratitude for the continuous aid as we labour toward fostering a secure and protected Nigeria for its inhabitants,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her remark, Guenther said the visit was to identify areas where the two countries could deepen security cooperation.