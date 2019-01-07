Troops of the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have killed over 100 Boko Haram terrorists in troubled areas of Yobe and Borno.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, aggressive clearance operations of terrorists' hideouts and crossing points by ground troops, supported by NAF's Air Task Force component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, have yielded results.

Brig-Gen Usman noted that the clearance operations took place in Goniri in Yobe State, Damasak, Kross Kauwa and Monguno, among other locations in Borno State.

The statement read, "Specifically, the 120 Battalion and the newly formed Nigerian Army Special Forces Command have neutralised over 100 Boko Haram terrorists in various encounters.

"The Nigerian Air Force Air Task Force component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have been giving close air support to ground troops and also faciliating hot pursuit of fleeing infiltrating terrorists in the on going operations.

"Significantly, the Air Task Force have destroyed several Boko Haram terrorists gun trucks and facilities."

The Army also noted that troops recovered various calibre of arms and ammunition during the clearance operations and have repelled attempted efforts by the terrorists to infiltrate their locations.

"The battle has now further shifted to the fringes of Lake Chad and other suspected Boko Haram terrorists enclave along the borders," the statement concluded.

Kross Kauwa, where some of the clearance operations took place, was recently overrun by terrorists, leading to an ongoing military operation to retake it.

Other areas believed to be under Boko Haram control are Baga, Doron-Baga, Bunduran, Kekeno and Kukawa, all in Borno State.

Since Boko Haram's insurgency escalated in 2009, the terrorist group has killed over 27,000 people and displaced millions in the northeast region, with its operations also extending to border countries like Cameroon, Chad and Niger.