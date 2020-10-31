Catherine Ekwutosi Ugorji, a Chief Superintendent of the Nigeria Police Force has been selected as one of two runners-up for the United Nations Woman Police Officer of the Year award for 2020.

Ugorji according to reports is serving with the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali.

The UN announced her selection in a statement titled, ‘Nigerian Policewoman Recognized By The United Nations For Her Work In Peacekeeping’.

“Through both her words and actions, United Nations Police Officer Ugorji exemplifies the best of United Nations policing,” Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations was quoted as saying in the statement.

The statement added that “The year’s winner Chief Inspector Doreen Malambo of Zambia, who serves with the UN Mission in South Sudan will receive the award during a virtual ceremony presided over by Mr. Lacroix on Tuesday, 3 November.

“Superintendent Rebecca Nnanga of Cameroon, serving with the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic, is the other runner-up.

“The UN Woman Police Officer of the Year award was established in 2011 to recognize the exceptional contributions of female police officers to UN peacekeeping and to promote the empowerment of women.

“The award carries even greater significance this year given the 20th anniversary of Security Council resolution 1325 on women, peace and security.”

While congratulating Ugorji, the UN Police Advisor, Luis Carrilho described Ugorji as a diligent officer who has improved the living conditions of women police officers in Mali

He said, “MINUSMA United Nations Police Officer Ugorji’s leadership of three Formed Police Units in Gao has been remarkable, and Catherine has introduced tactical operations that have been instrumental in reducing crime in the area, in support of the Malian security forces and the host population.

“In addition to this very demanding role, Chief Superintendent Ugorji has worked diligently to improve living conditions for women police officers so they can serve safely and with dignity.”

Ugorji joined the Nigeria Police Force in 2003 and has served as Criminal Investigator from the local to the regional level, Child Protection Officer, Divisional Crime Officer up to Acting Deputy Commander of the Ogudu Police Division in Lagos.