Troops of the Nigerian Army killed four members of terrorist group, Boko Haram, during an encounter in Borno State on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

According to an official Army statement, the firefight started when troops of 192 Battalion Gwoza, Borno State, in conjunction with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, came in contact with an unspecified number of terrorists while on a fighting patrol along Gwoza -Yemteke Road early on Wednesday.

"The gallant troops engaged the terrorists in a gun battle neutralising four of them whilst others fled with gunshot wounds," the statement read.

Troops recovered two AK-47 rifles and two magazines from the scene of battle.

Troops of the 7 Division Nigerian Army, Operation Lafiya Dole, had similarly killed four terrorists during a raid on a Boko Haram hideout along Makinta Meleri in Konduga local government area of Borno last week.

Since Boko Haram's insurgency escalated in 2009, it has killed over 27,000 people and displaced millions in the northeast region, with its operations also extending to border countries like Cameroon, Chad and Niger.