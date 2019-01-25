Troops of the 7 Division Nigerian Army in Operation Lafiya Dole have killed four members of terrorist organisation, Boko Haram, during a clearance operation in Borno State.

According to a statement signed by the division's Deputy Director of Public Relations, Ado Isa, on Friday, January 25, 2019, troops raided a Boko Haram hideout along Makinta Meleri in Konduga local government area of the state after receiving credible intelligence.

"During the operation, the gallant troops neutralised four terrorists and recovered four AK-47 rifles with registration numbers 58012289, 565240898 and 58006027, respectively," the statement read.

Troops also recovered three rifle magazines containing 32 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition and three bicycles.

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, Brig Gen Abdulmalik Bulama, has commended troops and urged them to sustain the offensive until the Boko Haram terrorists are flushed out and total peace and security restored.

Since Boko Haram's insurgency escalated in 2009, it has killed over 27,000 people and displaced millions in the northeast region, with its operations also extending to border countries like Cameroon, Chad and Niger.